From the eastern portal of Woodhead tunnel towards Sheffield

This is the first of a series of four videos from the Trekking Exploration account - like, share and follow now!
That series follows the former Woodhead route from the eastern portal of Woodhead tunnel to Deepcar, which good trains from Sheffield reached until recently
I don't intend posting all four here , but you can find them on YouTube.
When I posted a Trekking Exploration video of the line on the other side of Woodhead tunnel last year, I wrote:
At Penistone you could watch a constant stream of goods trains taking coal from the South Yorkshire coalfield to a power station at Widnes or returning empty.
The class 76 locomotives were unique to this line and you could tell they had been designed in the 1930s, before the war put a temporary stop to electrification.
And I did manage to ride on the whole route shortly before it closed. In the winter of 1980/1 the Hope Valley line, the alternative way to Manchester that all Sheffield trains now use, closed for engineering works on Sundays and passenger services were diverted via Woodhead.
No comments:
Post a Comment