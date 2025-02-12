Politicians on children swimming in sewage

Here's the latest from Tameside Radio:
A Tameside councillor married to disgraced MP Andrew Gwynne joked about youngsters swimming in human waste on the 'racist and sexist' Trigger Me Timbers WhatsApp group.
Allison Gwynne made the comments as members of the group joked about someone falling into filthy water.
She posted: "Kids in Denton have always enjoyed swimming in street rubbish/raw sewage'.
Allison Gwynne, as the Guardian has pointed out, is a significant local politician in her own right:
Allison Gwynne, who posted in the group about local children who have “always enjoyed swimming in street rubbish/raw sewage”, is understood to remain in her role as chair of the council’s overview panel – a position she is believed to have been awarded by Labour HQ.
When I heard that a Labour politician had talked of children swimming in sewage, my mind went back to a Conservative councillor from West Norfolk, Brian Long:
"When I spent my summers down at Northrepps and Cromer beach as a child, you could visibly see pipes that came out of the cliff side, staining all the way down and going straight into the sea," he said.
"Nobody was monitoring anything.
"We'd come out of the sea and have a cold shower to clean off before eating our sandwiches. I don't think anyone was harmed by it."
Brian Long's remarks were silly rather than poisonous. He was looking back to a neverland where children had grazed knees, scrumped apples and got a clip round the ear from the local bobby. And, er, went swimming in sewage.
There was nothing in them of the contempt for people you see in Allison Gwynne.
Class snobbery is alive and well on the right, but the left is more given to intellectual snobbery. Anyone who fails to share their political opinions is stupid. If you doubt me, just spend a few minutes browsing Bluesky or Twitter.
I'm reminded of the 1997 general election and the only time I have been canvassed by Labour here in Market Harborough. I said I didn't like the sound of their policies on workfare, at which I was told by the canvasser that she had a friend who was doing a PhD in the area and I was wrong.
My conclusion is that when a Conservative politician suggests it's OK for the working-class children to swim in sewage, it may be out of a peculiar sense of nostalgia. When a Labour politician makes that suggestion, it's likely to be out of contempt.
No comments:
Post a Comment