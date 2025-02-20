Huey Long (1893-1935): The populist Democrat from Louisiana

Huey Long, who was governor of Louisiana from 1928 to 1932 and one of its senators until his assassination in 1935, was mentioned here the other day.
He was a populist Democrat, but unlike Donald Trump he really did care for the people of the state and was prepared to take on big business. Comparison to Lyndon Baines Johnson, another who used the political dark arts to progress a laudable agenda, might be more enlightening.
This video takes you through Long's career and the cases for and against him.
