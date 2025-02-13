Lib Dem bill challenges Labour's rabbit-in-the-headlights stance on dark money in British politics

Manuela Perteghellas, the Liberal Democrat MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, yesterday tabled a private member's bill that would cap how much individuals and companies can give to political parties in the UK. It would also restrict the ability of foreign nationals to donate through UK-registered companies.
She told Byline Times:
Our politics has been exposed. It’s far too easy for those who don’t have our country’s national interest at heart, or who have made money through illicit means, to funnel dark money into British politics.
The bill would establish an independent committee to determine an appropriate cap on political donations for UK parties. It would also assess the impact of donation limits on political parties' ability to function, while ensuring legitimate political participation isn’t undermined.
You can read Manuela's full speech in Hansard - her bill is listed for debate on 16 May.
It stands no chance of being passed into law, but it will increase the pressure on Labour to change its rabbit-in-the-headlights stance on dark money in British politics.
