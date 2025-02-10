The surprisingly complicated history of Highbury and Islington

Jago Hazzard gives a thorough and entertaining history of this long-neglected, but now thriving, London station. I too have stood beside the Famous Cock and found that fragment of the original grand Victorian building.
The North London Railway's City terminus at Broad Street has disappeared into history, but in the early Eighties I was a regular user.
The London Chess League matches, in which I played for the Richmond and Twickenham club, all took place at the nearby Bishopsgate Institute. When my game was over, I would catch a late train from Broad Street all the way home to Kew Gardens.
In case you don't believe me, here's the indicator board at Richmond in those days.
Anyway, you can support Jago Hazzard's videos via his Patreon page.
