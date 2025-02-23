Ruth Shaw (1937-2024): Doyenne of Liberalism in Sutton

I should have known that Stanley Rundle had been the member for Richmond upon Thames before him, because I heard many tales of the contribution he made to local politics when I lived there in the early Eighties.
But I had not heard of Ruth Shaw, who represented Sutton and Cheam between 1973 and 1977.
Ruth died in 2024, and Sutton Liberal Democrats have a page celebrating her life - I have borrowed the photo here from it.
The page lists her lifetime of work for the Liberals and then Liberal Democrats:
Ruth was one of a small group of people who kept the Liberal Party alive in Sutton & Cheam through the lean years of the 1950s. She:
- was a founder member of Sutton & Cheam Young Liberals in 1950;
- was the first ever Liberal councillor on Sutton & Cheam Borough Council in 1961 (finally winning a seat on her seventh attempt);
- was elected to the GLC in 1973 to represent Sutton and Cheam, one of only two Liberals on the council. She put her victory down to "community politics" and the party's opposition to the Ringway 3 project. She was given a place on the GLC's transport committee;
- was the first (and last!) Liberal Greater London Councillor for Sutton & Cheam 1973-77;
- was Sutton councillor for Worcester Park North 1986 to 1990 and North Cheam 1990 to 2002;
- was named an Honorary Alderman by Sutton Council in 2011;
The page also records what Ruth said to the Sutton Guardian when she was awarded and OBE for her services to politics:
- held most Local Party offices, including Chair and President.
"I didn't see this coming at all.I was absolutely astonished and obviously very pleased. To get this recognition is wonderful although I don't even feel like I've done all that much - although I must have been doing something right.
"I just believed liberalism was the right way to go. In the '50s people on the doorstep told me it had no future but I couldn't see it that way. Now the Liberal Democrats have been in power here for more than 25 years."
No comments:
Post a Comment