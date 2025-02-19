Alistair Carmichael marks 75th anniversary of Jo Grimond’s election

The Liberals and then Liberal Democrats have held the Orkney and Shetlands seat ever since Grimond won it at the 1950 election.
I never met Jo Grimond. The nearest I came to it was in the 1983 general election, when he did a public meeting for us in Kew. Being a good activist, I went canvassing instead - and there were no certificates and medals from Mark Pack in those days.
He gave his speech, I was told later, and then said, looking at the timetable he'd been given:
"It says 'Questions' here, but as I'm stone deaf these days, that's no use. I'll just come round the hall and meet you all."
And so he did, charming everybody.
But I did meet Laura Grimond, a significant figure in the party in her own right in her day, and also the wife of Jo, daughter of
Violet Bonham Carter and granddaughter of Mr Asquith.
She came to Market Harborough a couple of times in the Eighties, and I've found a photo from those days in the British Newspaper Archive. It shows Laura Grimond, Phil Knowles (the current leader of Harborough District Council) and me. One day I'll share it with you.
I was lucky enough to meet jo grimond in 1983 he stayed in the same hotel as me in Harrogate at the liberal assembly that year. A lovely man.ReplyDelete
I remember his wife Laura visiting market Harborough and great bowden if I remember. I also remember one of our activists confusing her for our PPC's mother!! Happy days