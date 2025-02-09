Jethro Tull: Pibroch (Cap in Hand)

It's the summer of 1977. England are regaining the Ashes under Mike Brearley, and Songs from the Wood by Jethro Tull is the best album I know or can imagine.
When I play it loudly at night with my bedroom windows open, I can hear a pair of class 20s on the Market Harborough to Northampton line. They're slogging up the bank to Great Oxendon with a coal train bound for London.
Yes, it was all a long time ago. Over the years I must have featured most of the tracks on Songs from the Wood here, but not this one. At eight and a half minutes, it represents Tull's blend of folk rock straining to become something more pretentious.
And 'Pibroch'?
Pibroch, piobaireachd or ceòl mòr is an art music genre associated primarily with the Scottish Highlands that is characterised by extended compositions with a melodic theme and elaborate formal variations. Strictly meaning 'piping' in Scottish Gaelic, piobaireachd has for some four centuries been music of the great Highland bagpipe.
