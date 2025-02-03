If you are Tango'd it will not be televised: Hugh Dennis, Ray Wilkins and Gil Scott-Heron

Here, from 1992, is one of the great lost television commercials. Lost because it had to be withdrawn after children started Tangoing each other in the school playground and ear drums got perforated as a result.
The excitable commentator is Hugh Dennis, who was already famous from The Mary Whitehouse Experience. The laconic analyst is the late great Ray Wilkins, who will always be Butch Wilkins to a Chelsea fan of my vintage. And the deep voice at the end belongs, unexpectedly, to Gil Scott-Heron.
No comments:
Post a Comment