Nowhere to Go: Maggie Smith's first credited film role

Yesterday we saw the first television appearance by Julie Walters. Tonight it's Maggie Smith's first credited film role, which was in 1958.
Being Maggie Smith, she received what we's today call a BAFTA nomination for it.
Talking Pictures TV showed it a couple of days ago, but it's not found its way to their catch-up channel TPTV Encore.
Nowhere to Go was the penultimate film made by Ealing Studios. With its jazz soundtrack and refusal to spell everything out for the viewer, it looked forward, not back.
You could call it 'Ealing Noir', and that's not a ridiculous concept. One of the best Ealing films, It Always Rains on Sunday, has a claim on the Noir label too.
In this trailer look for a brief glimpse of Andrée Melly, then Harry H. Corbett in the back of the car in his days as the British Brando (again, this is not a joke) and then we see Maggie Smith. Playing a rich girl looking for kicks, she lights up the screen.
You can find Nowhere to Go on a dodgy Russian site if you ask Google Videos, but I didn't tell you that, right?
If you watch it, here are three notes on the locations.
The disused railway platforms at the start are long since demolished. They were on the still operating North to East curve at Kew Bridge station.
When the villain and Maggie Smith arrive in Wales we see, not the Brecon Beacons, but Ivinghoe Beacon in Buckinghamshire. The chimneys do not belong to a steelworks in the valleys but to the old Tunnel Cement works at Pitstone.
And the big house is Gadebridge House, which was in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire. It was demolished long ago, and its grounds now form Gadebridge Park in the new town.
No comments:
Post a Comment