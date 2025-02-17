Debate in Welsh Lib Dems over supporting Labour's budget

With Labour holding only 30 of the 60 Senedd seats, it needs the support of one more MS to get its 2025-6 Budget passed.
Nation Cymru says Labour has been discussing with Ms Dodds, the only Lib Dem Senedd Member, what concessions it could make to secure her vote.
Jane sets out her thinking in the email, which you can read on the Nationl Cymru website (if you have not already received a copy yourself).
The website also quotes the inevitable "prominent Welsh Liberal Democrat" disagreeing with her approach:
"We should not be going into next year’s Senedd election having propped up a failing Labour government, That will not go down well with the electorate.
"It’s also pretty shocking that Jane Dodds is informing the party membership about what she intends to do rather than consulting us. At one time parties consulted their members before deciding on a course of action. That seems to be a thing of the past, certainly so far as the Welsh Lib Dems are concerned.
"This all started when Kirsty Williams was appointed to the Cabinet as Education Minister. She may have been a good minister, but her position in government did nothing for the party."
Jane Dodds was in the news last November, when Ed Davey hinted that she should resign over her part in the mishandling of allegations of abuse made against the late Bishop of Chester, Hubert Whitsey.
She did not act on his hint, but earlier this month she agreed that she had let survivors of abuse down.
