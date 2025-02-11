The Making of Gone to Earth 2

A second behind-the-scenes video from the film shot by Powell and Pressburger in the Shropshire hills and released in 1950.
Local extras are paid in cash. David Farrar rides his horse. Jennifer Jones relaxes. Esmond Knight, playing her father, ropes her in to carry a coffin. Michael Powell helps manhandle a wind machine up a hill.
At the end, Cyril Cusack prepares to baptise Jones at Lords Hill Chapel above Snailbeach on the Stiperstones.
The music's nice, but they really should have used this.
