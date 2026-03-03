On New Year's Eve 1892 Saddington played Kibworth at cricket on a frozen reservoir

Here's a another story I discovered when I visited Kibworth Library last week. This report is from the Market Harborough Advertiser and Midland Mail (3 January 1893), but the story appeared in newspapers across the country.
A Novel Cricket Match. Saddington v. Kibworth
Teams representing the respective cricket clubs of Saddington and Kibworth, met in an extremely novel encounter on Saddington reservoir on Saturday, when an amusing match on the ice ended in a draw.
The match was played on skates, and the ice being in splendid condition, the leather hunting was very considerable, and consequently there were many boundaries scored. The wickets were a combined structure, so that the fall of one occasioned the toppling over of the lot, but despite its drawbacks the game was a very interesting one. Smith, one of the Kibworth players, took four wickets in one "over," while on the opposite side Capell and Richardson were very conspicuous for their good fielding.
Saddington batted first, and though the wicket of their first player was lowered by the very first ball, they were not dismissed until they scored over 200 runs. Owing to the failing light stumps were drawn before Henson and Badcock, the first two Kibworth men, had been separated. A large number of spectators witnessed the match.
The final score was: Saddington 205, Kibworth 95-0. Match drawn. My photograph shows Saddington Reservoir on a warmer day.
