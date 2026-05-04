The Alcopops panic and other booze of the Nineties

As to the panic over children and alcopops, it was largely unfounded. They were expensive, and as underage drinkers take it up because they want to look more adult, a product that was packaged like a children's drink didn't attract them anyway.
I remember alcopops as a good after-work drink before you got the train home on a Friday.
I remember trying to get a job in Melbourne in '95. They gave me 2 bottles of this and asked me to write radio commercials for it. Still... 2 bottles of free booze.ReplyDelete