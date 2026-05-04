Monday, May 04, 2026

The Alcopops panic and other booze of the Nineties

The latest edition of Miranda Sawyer's Talk '90s To Me podcast is well worth a listen. It provides a history of the changes that took place through the decade both in people's taste for drink and in the economics of the pub trade. Peter Brown is a well-informed guest.

As to the panic over children and alcopops, it was largely unfounded. They were expensive, and as underage drinkers take it up because they want to look more adult, a product that was packaged like a children's drink didn't attract them anyway. 

I remember alcopops as a good after-work drink before you got the train home on a Friday.

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1 comment:

  1. Anonymous04 May, 2026 21:14

    I remember trying to get a job in Melbourne in '95. They gave me 2 bottles of this and asked me to write radio commercials for it. Still... 2 bottles of free booze.

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