Nina Simone: Wild Is the Wind

Wild Is the Wind was written for the 1957 film of the same name by the Hollywood team of composer Dimitri Tiomkin and lyricist Ned Washington, where it was sung by Johnny Mathis. The wonderful Nina Simone first recorded it for a live album in 1959.
This studio version dates from 1966. Bill Janovitz says of it:
On a recording by David Bowie and on Mathis' lush original ... it is a romantic torch song; the narrator is haunted by the possibility – one senses more of a probability – that his lover will not "run away with" him. There is a sense of longing and despair, especially in Bowie's passionate guitar-driven rendering. But there is a glimmer of hope in the narrator's desperate imploring in both interpretations.
With Simone, though, all hope seems lost; she sounds as mournful as she has on almost any of her recordings – resolved that her lover is gone, yet singing to herself as if he were there. ... Her own sparse piano accompaniment is measured, with resonating and sustaining low notes and grand arpeggios.
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