Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Muller corner yoghurts used to block Powys public toilet



In awarding Headline of the Day to the Oswestry & Border Counties Advertizer, the judges were at pains to remind us that most "funny" headlines aren't funny at all if you think about them for even a moment.

Some poor sod had to clean this mess up.

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