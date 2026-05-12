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Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Muller corner yoghurts used to block Powys public toilet
In awarding Headline of the Day to the Oswestry & Border Counties Advertizer, the judges were at pains to remind us that most "funny" headlines aren't funny at all if you think about them for even a moment.
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