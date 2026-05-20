Alexander McCall Smith on publishing novels in serial form

On his return to Scotland, McCall Smith wrote an article about this meeting in The Scotsman, saying it was a shame that newspapers no long published serialised novels. The newspaper’s editorial staff took up the implicit challenge and, over an optimistic lunch, he found himself agreeing to publish a novel in that paper's pages in daily instalments:
The real challenge in writing a novel that is to be serialised in this particular way – that is, in relatively small segments – is to keep the momentum of the narrative going without becoming too staccato in tone. … Above all, a serial novel must be entertaining. This does not mean that one cannot deal with serious topics, or make appeal to the finer emotions of the reader, but one has to keep a light touch.
When the serial started to run, I had a number of sections already completed. As the months went by, however, I had fewer and fewer pages in hand, and towards the end I was only three episodes ahead of publication. This was very different, then, from merely taking an existing manuscript and chopping it up into sections. The book was written while it was being published. An obvious consequence of this was that I could not go back and make changes – it was too late to do that.
McCall has now written written 17 volumes in this 44 Scotland Street series, but I don’t know if he published any in serial form beyond the first two.
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