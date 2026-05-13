There's more than one Reform politician who believes in UFOs

This video has received a lot of attention today, but don't mock Councillor Kieran Lay too hard. Because he's not the only Reform politician to believe in aliens and their UFOs.
Regular readers will be familiar with Rupert Matthews, the police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire. He was elected as a Conservative but later joined Reform UK.
And Matthews once told an American interviewer:
"The evidence for UFOs and for the humanoid creatures linked to them is pretty compelling."
Less amusing are Matthews' current plans for Market Harborough town centre. Rather than spend the money on more properly trained police offices or PCSOs, he's giving £2m to private security firms to provide street wardens.
This approach reminds me of an earlier post of mine about Matthews:
Rupert Matthews, the Conservative police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire and Rutland, has paid £250 to put up a Victorian-style police station blue lamp in Uppingham.
"The blue lamp is an iconic piece of British policing history and symbolises not only law, order and justice, but safety and sanctuary," he told BBC News.
Trouble is, there is no police station in Uppingham, and the inhabitants of Rutland's second city are far from impressed.
I'm afraid I couldn't resist the headline... Rupert Matthews: The lights are on but no one's at home.
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