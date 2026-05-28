Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Procurator Fiscal at Dingwall

Saturday
Two weeks have passed since that Friday’s Unfortunate Events. It happened that I received a telegram the next morning that begged me to lend my experience to our campaigns in the Highlands of Scotland, so I had my bags packed and was off to my Scottish home at Brig O’Dread at once, leaving strict instructions for the village green to be thoroughly cleaned. (Fortunately, I know some former associates of Violent Bonham Carter who are acknowledged experts in the field.)
When I reached the Land of the Mountain and the Flood, I wasted no time in taking to the doorsteps. There I received a great reception, but took the precaution of wearing a false moustache over my real moustache lest I attracted attention and someone reported me to the Procurator Fiscal at Dingwall.
Yesterday’s results showed that I was able to tip the balance as my summoners had hoped, but it would be ungenerous of me not to pay tribute to the part in my success played by Alex Cole-Hamilton.
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