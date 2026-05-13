Leicestershire and Rutland's holy wells

Bob Trubshaw is our guide. He says in his YouTube blurb:
As with all areas of Britain there are certain wells in Leicestershire and Rutland known as "holy wells" and several dedicated to saints. Almost invariably such holy wells have reputations for clean water and for never running dry.
Leicestershire and Rutland once had over thirty documented wells called "holy well" or dedicated to saints. But few survive. In addition there are some wells that were probably once thought of as holy but aren't reliably documented as such.
Here is my own photo of the well at Beeby.
No comments:
Post a Comment