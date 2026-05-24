Lord Bonkers' Diary: In return for a chunky donation

Tuesday
In answer to an appeal for material for the Beltane bonfire, I call at a publisher’s warehouse that is simply choked with hardback copies of Boris Johnson’s memoirs. They are only too pleased for me to take them off their hands – in return for a chunky donation to the Home for Distressed Canvassers at Herne Bay, of course.
I shall add them to the usual Liberal Democrat policy papers and some Morello trees that have been felled in my orchards. That should make a jolly blaze! The important thing is not to build the bonfire too near the hare.
Sorry to say this, Jonathan, but the more I read about the Centenary of the 1926 General Strike, the imposition of a 40% miners wage cut (plus lock out and longer hours), and the attitude of prominent Liberals such as Sir John Simon and Sir John Astbury, the more I think Lord Bonkers is a bit too near the truth for comfort.ReplyDelete
Lord Bonkers, unlike Simon and Astbury, often sides with the Radicals in the party.Delete