Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, May 22, 2026
Mutant 'super pigs' breeding at uncontrollable levels in nuclear fallout zone
Congratulations to the Daily Star. Thanks to a nomination from a Liberal England reader, it has won our Headline of the Day Award.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 7:15 am
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