East Brixton: A once and future station?

Opened in 1866, East Brixton was a station on the South London line – now part of the London Overground's Windrush Line – served by trains from London Victoria to London Bridge.
All went well until the opening of Brixton Underground station opened in 1971, when it lost many of its passengers. Then a fire at the station in 1975 destroyed its buildings and it was closed by British Rail in January 1976.
Jago Hazzard tells us more about this history, looks for the scant remains of East Brixton station and discusses the possibility that it will be reopened. At present, the Windrush Line trains sail over Electric Avenue without stopping anywhere in Brixton.
You can support Jago Hazzard's videos via his Patreon page.
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