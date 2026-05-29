Lord Bonkers' Diary: A nation holds its breath

The idea of Andy Burnham employing a sealed tram came from Andrew Crowther on Bluesky. The list of Labour grandees recalled by Starmer also comes from Bluesky. It was involuntarily contributed by Brynley Heaven, who once wrote a guest post here. I had intended to use the idea but substitute my own choice of names. When it came to it I couldn't improve on his list.
Bad writers borrow, darling, but good writers steal.
Sunday
News reaches me that Labour is taking its rout in the local elections badly. Starmer has drafted Hazel Blears, Nick Raynsford, Ruth Kelly and Ernest Bevin to freshen things up, but there are rumours that Andy Burnham is approaching Euston in a sealed tram.
Will whichever of the Millipede brothers it is who is left throw his hat into the ring? Will Starmer face them down? A nation holds its breath.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week...
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