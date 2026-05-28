Grace Dieu: A railway, a canal and a priory in ruins

This video takes us to Thringstone in west Leicestershire to walk the disused Charnwood Forest Railway, which once terminated at Loughborough Derby Road station. It's a walk I've thought of doing myself.
There are glimpses of the short-lived Charnwood Forest Canal, which also ran towards Loughborough, though not quite far enough to reach the River Soar, so it was connected the wider canal system by a wagonway.
And then we reach the ruins of Grace Dieu Priory. The Friends of Grace Dieu will tell you all about them.
The poet Wordsworth writes:
Beneath yon eastern ridge, the craggy bound,Rugged and high, of Charnwood’s forest ground,Stand yet, but, Stranger, hidden from thy viewThe ivied ruins of forlorn Grace Dieu,Erst a religious House, which day and nightWith hymns resounded and the chanted rite.
I see Wordsworth rhymed Dieu with View. And Grace was as in Grace Kelly presumably.ReplyDelete
That's right. She loved the Leicestershire coalfield.Delete