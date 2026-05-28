Thursday, May 28, 2026

Grace Dieu: A railway, a canal and a priory in ruins


This video takes us to Thringstone in west Leicestershire to walk the disused Charnwood Forest Railway, which once terminated at Loughborough Derby Road station. It's a walk I've thought of doing myself.

There are glimpses of the short-lived Charnwood Forest Canal, which also ran towards Loughborough,  though not quite far enough to reach the River Soar, so it was connected the wider canal system by a wagonway.

And then we reach the ruins of Grace Dieu Priory. The Friends of Grace Dieu will tell you all about them.

The poet Wordsworth writes:
Beneath yon eastern ridge, the craggy bound,
Rugged and high, of Charnwood’s forest ground,
Stand yet, but, Stranger, hidden from thy view
The ivied ruins of forlorn Grace Dieu,
Erst a religious House, which day and night
With hymns resounded and the chanted rite.
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2 comments:

  1. Tom Burnham28 May, 2026 20:52

    I see Wordsworth rhymed Dieu with View. And Grace was as in Grace Kelly presumably.

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    Replies
    1. Jonathan Calder28 May, 2026 21:01

      That's right. She loved the Leicestershire coalfield.

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