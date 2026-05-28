Mel and Sue and Akbar Shamji

From the latest Popbitch email:
Patrick Radden Keefe’s new book, London Falling, is the buzziest read of the summer so far.
(In case you've missed all the column inches, it’s the one about the mysterious death of a 19-year-old whose pretence of being the son of an oligarch entangled him in a dangerous underworld.)
Akbar Shamji, the baddie on the run who might know what happened to Zac Brettler, has another claim to fame, we're told.
He starred in panto at Cambridge Footlights with Mel and Sue, of Great British Bake Off fame.
My advice to the police, if they want a Footlights alumnus to help them with their enquiries, is to keep a close watch on conventions of TV quiz hosts and celebrity children's authors. He's bound to turn up at one or the other before long.
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