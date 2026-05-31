Jill Sobule: I Kissed A Girl

When Jill Sobule died last year, GLAAD reported:
Sobule’s manager, John Porter, said in a statement to media: "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture. I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others."
Long before Katy Perry’s version, in 1995, Sobule released a song titled "I Kissed a Girl" and it hit the mainstream making history by becoming the first song with blatantly queer themes to break the Billboard Top 20.
And when Perry released her "I Kissed a Girl", Sobule said:
"As a musician I have always refrained from criticizing another artist. I was, 'well, good for her.' It did bug me a little bit, however, when she said she came up with the idea for the title in a dream. In truth, she wrote it with a team of professional writers and was signed by the very same guy that signed me in 1995. I have not mentioned that in interviews as I don’t want to sound bitter or petty... cause, that’s not me.
"Okay, maybe, if I really think about it, there were a few jealous and pissed off moments. So here goes, for the first time in an interview: Fuck you Katy Perry, you fucking stupid, maybe 'not good for the gays,' title thieving, haven’t heard much else, so not quite sure if you’re talented, fucking little slut.
"God that felt good."
She later had to be explain to outraged but dim Perry fans that she was being facetious.
No comments:
Post a Comment