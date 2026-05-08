Is the UK becoming more corrupt? A conversation between Norman Baker and Duncan Hames

Two former Liberal Democrat MPs – Norman Baker (Lewes, 1997-2015) and Duncan Hames (Chippenham, 2010-15) – talk about the growth of corruption in the British political system.
Duncan Hames is now the director of policy at Transparency International UK and is married to the former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.
Norman Baker writes of this conversation on YouTube:
The UK has now slipped to 20th in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, a sharp fall from just outside the top ten as recently as 2021, and is sitting at its lowest ever score since the Index was revamped in 2012.
Duncan makes the point that one of the reasons for the rise in the perception of corruption in the UK is the sense of impunity that some figures felt. It is notable and worrying that we have only found out about the shenanigans of Peter Mandelson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor through the release of the Epstein Files in the United States.
Meanwhile, the revelation that Nigel Farage personally received £5 million from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, money he claims he had no obligation to declare on the grounds it was “purely private” and “wasn’t political in any sense at all,” is precisely the kind of story that illustrates why transparency in public life matters so much.
As Duncan and I discussed, the absence of proper accountability has real consequences for ordinary people, from the billions squandered on dodgy PPE contracts during the pandemic, to the way in which unchecked lobbying allows vested interests to bend government policy to their will.
No comments:
Post a Comment