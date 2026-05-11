Write a guest post for Liberal England

I love publishing guest posts here on Liberal England. Why not try writing one yourself?
It could be on how the Liberal Democrats should respond to the new political landscape, on politics more generally or… anything really. Why not an article about a local campaign or quirky piece of history?
Please drop me an email if you'd like to discuss your idea first. I'd hate you to spend time on a piece I really wouldn’t want to publish.
Here are the last 10 Liberal England guest posts:
- Reform are still gaining councillors and Labour and the Tories are still losing them – Augustus Carp
- In the cause of duty: Walter Stolworthy is remembered at Wymondham station – Neil Hickman
- Understanding the views and worries of the city of Oxford Lib Dem – William Lane
- Local councillors changing party: Augustus Carp’s review of 2025 – Augustus Carp
- Lib Dems must be "Tough on billionaires, tough on the causes of billionaires" – Anselm Anon
- The Red Lion, Evesham, and the Warwickshire Avon – Peter Chambers
- Lord Summerisle obviously took the Liberal whip – Anselm Anon and Wighard of Canterbury
- To realise the health benefits of nature we must first admit we are part of it – Stuart Whomsley
- Political lessons from science fiction – Peter Chambers
- Councillor defection scores on the eve of polling day – Augustus Carp
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