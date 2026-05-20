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Wednesday, May 20, 2026
The Walker Brothers: No Regrets
By 1975 the Walker Brothers had got over the evening when they had their shirts ripped off in Market Harborough.
You can tell this single is from that era because of the gratuitous guitar solo.
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