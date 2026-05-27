Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Dog shoots woman with shotgun at Nebraska convenience store


Well done to the Guardian for winning our Headline of the Day Award with this story of everyday life in the United States.

The judges rejected the argument that the only thing that will stop a bad boy with a gun is a good boy with a gun.

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