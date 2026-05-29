Duncan Dunlop MSP on the failings of the child care system

Here's the powerful maiden speech on the Scottish child care system made by the Lib Dem MSP Duncan Dunlop. He was elected from the South of Scotland region, thanks to the more sensible electoral system that pertains north of the border.
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