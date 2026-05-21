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Thursday, May 21, 2026
The Reform councillor who wants to turn Eccles into the "UK's Dubai"
No democracy? No freedom of speech or freedom of assembly? No labour rights? Ecological catastrophe? It is refreshing to have a politician state unambiguously what he supports.ReplyDelete