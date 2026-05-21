Thursday, May 21, 2026

The Reform councillor who wants to turn Eccles into the "UK's Dubai"

The Manchester Evening News wins our Headline of the Day Award.

"Ambition? I had ambition once," remarked one of the judges.

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1 comment:

  1. Anselm Anon21 May, 2026 09:41

    No democracy? No freedom of speech or freedom of assembly? No labour rights? Ecological catastrophe? It is refreshing to have a politician state unambiguously what he supports.

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