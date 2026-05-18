Monday, May 18, 2026

Penile implant specialist with history of far-right comments led hantavirus presser

CNN wins our Headline of the Day Award. The judges chose this one because of the clear picture it paints of the Trump administration:

Before he joined the Trump administration last year, Christine was an Alabama-based urologist who specialized in penile implants. 
He has little public health experience and a history of far-right commentary and promoting conspiracy theories. 
He’s said the Covid pandemic led to a wider government plot to control people, compared the Biden administration to Nazi Germany and suggested the Covid vaccine had little effect in stopping the pandemic.


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