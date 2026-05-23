Lord Bonkers' Diary: A cloud passes over the sun

download it free of charge from the magazine's website. In it you'll find the usual mix of article, reviews and Radical Bulletin – the section that tells you what's really going on in the Liberal Democrats.
And that means it's time to spend another week with Lord Bonkers. It's happens to be Beltane week, which has always been a big deal in the Church of Rutland.
Monday
“They’re back,” says a fellow patron of the Bonkers Arms, “I’ve seen them.” “What I don’t understand,” says another, “is whether they’re husband and wife or brother and sister.” “Or both,” interjects a third. I did warn Freddie and Fiona, but here we are.
Conversation then turns to the number of elves seen around the village lately: “It’s almost like they’re looking for something.” “Or someone.” I saw the Elves of Rockingham Forest gathering herbs by moonlight in my own holts and hangers when I was on the QV for poachers. Well, that’s what they told me and it’s best to keep in with these fellows.
Talking of which, they won’t have forgotten F&F’s enthusiasm for “privatising elf”, as they thought they heard, at my Christmas party. I look out at the village green, where the giant Beltane wicker hare is fast taking shape, and a cloud passes over the sun.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
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