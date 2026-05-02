Lead mining remains at Gravels in Shropshire's Hope Valley

It's time for some Shropshire lead-mining remains porn. This photograph by Dave Croker from Geograph shows the A488 at Gravels in the Hope Valley.
The Geograph blurb says:
East Roman Gravels lead mine was also known as Wood mine and was owned by the Earl of Tankerville. The Hope brook carved out a valley which exposed many galena veins and in the eighteenth century, adits were driven into the hillside to exploit them.
Beside the road is the truncated stone chimney of the ore crusher house. Of the crusher itself, only the foundations remain.
The photograph was taken in 2008. The cottages still stand beside the road, but the mining remains are more overgrown today.
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