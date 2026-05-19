Scooch, Engelbert and other Great British Eurovision disasters

The Guardian has a survey of recent United Kingdom Eurovision disasters. It leads you to conclude that the reason we now regularly finish last is not Brexit or Blair's enthusiasm for the Iraq War, but our habit of choosing inexperienced artists with awful songs.
I have two observations.
The first is that Flying the Flag was rather fun and would have done much better if only Scooch could have sung it in tune.
The second is an exclusive revelation. In 2012 Engelbert Humperdinck sang our entry and finished 25th out of 26, but it could have been someone else. I once overheard a conversation between two people on a train that suggested the BBC had been in negotiations with Tom Jones about Eurovision, but the idea had ultimately fallen through. So the solution was very Sixties: if you can't get Tom Jones, book Engelbert.
That conversation took place on the St Alban's to Watford line, which means I can date it to Saturday 3 March 2010. That's the advantage of having written a blog for the past 94 years.
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