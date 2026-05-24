Aiye-Keta: Afro Super

Here's Steve Winwood in 1973 playing what came to be called "world music" more than a decade later.
"Aiye-Keta" (which means "the third world" or "the third life" in Yoruba) was a collaborative project between Winwood, who plays guitar and keyboards, the percussionist Remi Kabaka and Abdul Lasisi Amao, who plays saxophone and flute.
Remi Kabaka, who died last year, played with John Martyn, Hugh Masekela and, on Rhythm of the Saints, Paul Simon. He is the father of Remi Kabaka Jr, the drummer and producer of Gorillaz.
Abdul Lasisi Amao died back in 1988. He was a founder member of Osibisa, the London-based group that did much to bring African music to the wider world.
Together they produced one album of Afro jazz-rock. Perhaps because Winwood's name was not on the cover, it failed to sell. Later, if it was remembered at all, the project became confused in people's minds with the Jamaican reggae band Third World.
For me, they produced perfect music for weather like this.
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