The Ivanhoe Line west of Coalville is disappearing fast: Here's what's left

Ever since I was a councillor in the Eighties, the reopening to passengers of the line from Leicester to Coalville, Ashby and Burton upon Trent has been high on the agenda of transport campaigners in the East Midlands.
Which makes this video following the line between Coalville and Burton concerning. No train has run west of Coalville for a couple of years and, as a result, that section of the line is rapidly being reclaimed by nature.
This is doubly worrying because, though what people in Coalville want is a train to Leicester, it is this section between Coalville and Burton that people now talk about reopening.
Anyway, thanks to Our History Underfoot. Like and subscribe. my children. Like and subscribe.
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