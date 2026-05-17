Patrick Duff: Foolish People

Stranglelove were my favourite slightly obscure Nineties band, so they have featured here three times: Time For the Rest of Your Life, Elin's Photograph and Beautiful Alone.
Patrick Duff was the band's lead singer. Wikipedia records that after they split:
Between 2000 and 2004 Duff went on to travel the world as a solo artist with WOMAD Festival, collaborating with a number of artists, most notably the then 81-year-old veteran African master storyteller and musician Madosini, with whom he lived and worked in the township of Langa, in Cape Town.
Then:
The following year [2006] Duff was commissioned by Bristol City Council to write a Christmas choral symphony intended for a one-off exclusive performance at Bristol Cathedral, which he subsequently recorded over six weeks in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The 90-minute piece, entitled "Seven Sermons to the Dead", was considered inappropriate by the council and was never staged, but instead released as an album in December 2013.
He's still making music. Foolish People is an acoustic version of a track from an album, Another Word for Rose, that he released last year. The other musician is Woody Taylor.
Duff doesn't sound any less angst-ridden than he did with Strangelove 30 years ago, but this is a pleasant listen until the feds turn up at the end.
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