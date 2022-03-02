Mike Brearley turns in another great index

One of the charity shops had a copy of Mike Brearley's book On Form, so I have another good index to celebrate.
As I said when looking at an earlier index of his, Brearley's willingness to bring wider intellectual interests into his cricket writing leads to some wonderful juxtapositions.
And On Form does not disappoint, its index offering:
Boycott, Geoff
Burke, Edmund
Burns, Neil
Carter, Angela
Cartwright, Tom
Gower, David
Gramsci, Antonio
Hutton, Richard
Huxley, Aldous
Lillee, Dennis
Lincoln, Abraham
Thomson, Jeff
Thorndike, Sybil
Titmus, Fred
Tolstoy, Leo
