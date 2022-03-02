Wednesday, March 02, 2022

Mike Brearley turns in another great index

One of the charity shops had a copy of Mike Brearley's book On Form, so I have another good index to celebrate.

As I said when looking at an earlier index of his, Brearley's willingness to bring wider intellectual interests into his cricket writing leads to some wonderful juxtapositions.

And On Form does not disappoint, its index offering:

Bowlby, John
Boycott, Geoff

Burke, Edmund
Burns, Neil

Carter, Angela
Cartwright, Tom

Gower, David
Gramsci, Antonio

Hutton, Richard
Huxley, Aldous

Lillee, Dennis
Lincoln, Abraham

Thomson, Jeff
Thorndike, Sybil

Titmus, Fred
Tolstoy, Leo

