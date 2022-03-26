The Joy of Six 1044

Peter Olusoga examines the adultification of Black children and the case of Child Q.
"Most of the Gustloff’s estimated 10,000 passengers - which included U-boat trainees and members of the Women’s Naval Auxiliary - would die just hours after they boarded on January 30, 1945. The stories of the survivors and the memory of the many dead were largely lost in the fog of the closing war, amid pervasive devastation and in a climate where the victors would be little inclined to feel sympathy with a populace considered Nazis - or at the very least, Nazis by association." Francine Uenuma explains why the worst ever disaster at sea has been forgotten.
Academia must take account of the rise of audible research content such as podcasts, argues Mark Carrigan.
John Cooper pays tribute to the children's writer and illustrator Shirley Hughes.
Dermot Kennedy celebrates the art deco pubs of Nottingham.
