The Joy of Six 1043

Tarjei Svensen finds that some of Ukraine's chess grandmasters have take up arms to defend their country.
Patricia Clarke says the "epidemic" of spiking with needles in clubs and at parties in autumn 2021 revealed something important about women’s lives in Britain, but it wasn’t what we thought.
"For borough librarian George F Vale and his deputy, Stanley Snaith, the underground village that had developed at Bethnal Green station was the perfect opportunity to set up a makeshift library and provide the local community with access to free books once more." Kate Thompson explains how working-class East Enders had access to books, entertainment and culture in an underground library during the Second World War.
The Corn Poppy on learning sea shanties at school.
"If you ever visit Easthope, you may be struck by how quiet the place is- But if the ghosts are anything to go by- It’s an area alive with the hum of the past." AmyNearlyKnowledgeable investigates a village on the slopes of Wenlock Edge.
