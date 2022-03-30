The Art Deco Railway: The Chessington Branch

This video from Jago Hazzard reveals that what we know as the Chessington Branch was originally meant to be a secondary main line to Leatherhead.
Some work took place beyond Chessington South, as Wikipedia explains:
Work to extend beyond Chessington was halted by the outbreak of World War II, with track laid beyond Chessington South as far as Chalky Lane, and preparatory works continuing further south.
This included an embankment built by the Royal Engineers as a military exercise from Chalky Lane as far south as Chessington Wood, close to where the next station at Malden Rushett would have been built.
A second station to serve Ashtead, namely at its northern extreme, was also planned.
After the war green belt legislation put a stop to any resumption because Ashtead Common was given protective status.u
You can support Jago's videos through his Patreon page.
1 comment:
For Ashtead read Leatherhead. And for the evident (unacknowledged?) source for the Wikipedia entry see Alan A Jackson's 'London's Local Railways'.
Post a Comment