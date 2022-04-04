Ed Lucas says Putin’s apologists and enablers must face a moral reckoning

Good stuff from Ed Lucas in the Daily Mail today:
Ignorant, arrogant, complacent, timid and most of all greedy. The charge sheet against countries and people that for 30 years ignored abundant warnings about Russia’s dangerous designs on its neighbours is damning.
And history will surely judge harshly those who ignored the monstrous threat that Putin poses to our democracy
The guilty men - coined to describe those who indulged Nazi Germany in the 1930s - range from hard-Left activists such as George Galloway to patriotic types like Nigel Farage with a nostalgic fondness for no-nonsense strongmen. Lenin would have called both lots ‘useful idiots’.
A swathe of our professional elite is in the dock too: for years they enjoyed lucrative life on the ‘caviar express’, a gravy train run by thugs and gangsters. And many others are guilty for apathy and naivety.
Ed is the Liberal Democrat PPC for the Cities of London and Westminster.
And, before you say anything, I am delighted to see him writing for the Mail. You win elections by talking to people who didn't vote for you last time, not by avoiding them
No comments:
Post a Comment