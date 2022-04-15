Tottenham to Highgate along the lost River Moselle

Here's the second part of John Rogers' walk along the route of the Moselle, one of London's many lost rivers. The first part appeared here on Tuesday.
The YouTube blurb for this second video runs:
We pick up the trail of North London's lost River Moselle at Bruce Castle Tottenham and follow its course through Lordship Recreation Ground, through the Noel Park Estate to Wood Green.
From here we cross the New River into Hornsey and Priory Park then across Crouch End Open Spaces to Queen's Wood Highgate where the Moselle rises.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
