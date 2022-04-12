Leicester to hold concert for Ukraine on 8 May

A concert in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal is being held at De Montfort Hall, Leicester, on the afternoon of Sunday 8 May.
The venue's website says:
The concert promises to be a powerful and uplifting family event of hope and reflection with 100% of ticket sales going to the DEC Ukraine humanitarian appeal.
The concert will feature a vibrant celebration of Ukrainian dance and music by first, second and third generation Ukrainians from across the whole of the UK.
We will also be joined by various artists and groups including Jonny Fines, a Loughborough born West End actor and singer (Curve - An Officer and a Gentleman), EAGA Gospel choir (Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finalists), Shiamak Midlands Bollywood dancers, a massed choir, Curve CYC, Leicester Cathedral Choir, David Morris (soloist) and a variety of musicians, with more acts to be announced soon.
Book your tickets via the De Montfort Hall website.
