The Timbered House, South Kilworth

It wasn't just the Reverend Doctor Pearson's Observatory I missed the first time I visited South Kilworth.
When I got home that day I found that Pevsner also lists The Timbered House, parts of which date from the 15th and 16th centuries.
I found the house easily enough on Saturday, but it is a little way back from the road. Even taking a footpath into a neighbouring field, which contained the relics of a moated site and fish ponds, did not give a clear view.
And it's not just me. A google search throws up no photograph of The Timbered House at all.
Eventually I did find a photo in W.G. Hoskins' The Heritage of Leicestershire from 1950, where it is listed as one of several outstanding examples of outstanding yeoman houses in the county.
So with these photos I hope I am not outraging The Timbered House's obvious desire for privacy.
