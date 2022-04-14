By-election in Wakefield as disgraced MP resigns

Ahmad Khan, the Conservative MP for Wakefield, who was convicted of the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy, is to resign from the Commons.
Steerpike on the Spectator website quotes his resignation statement:
Owing to long delays in the legal process, my constituents have already been without visible parliamentary representation for a year. Even in the best case scenario, anticipated legal proceedings could last many more months.
I have therefore regrettably come to the conclusion that it is intolerable for constituents to go years without an MP who can amplify their voices in parliament. Representing them has been the honour of my life and they deserve better than this. Consequently I am resigning as MP for Wakefield and withdrawing from political life.
Ahmad Khan had originally said he would not resign as he is appealing against his conviction, But as Steerpike says, Crispin Blunt's statement in support of him earlier this week met with a strong backlash.
As the article goes on to point out, Wakefield was one of the more surprising Tory gains at the last election, having been solidly Labour since 1931.
Possible Labour candidates being mentioned include Mary Creagh, the defeated MP in 2019, and Ed Balls.
