Sunday, April 17, 2022

Roy Orbison: It's Over

In the months before Christmas I used my phone to play music for my mother every evening - chiefly Handel's Messiah and pieces by Aksel Rykkvin, the finest boy treble I have ever heard. I also introduced her to Michael Nyman's film music and she surprised me by more than once asking for Wuthering Heights by Kate Bush.

My mother was never a great one for buying records but knew a good voice when she heard one, so there were Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash records in the family collection.

I cannot remember a time when I did not know this track, which has now taken on a new meaning.

